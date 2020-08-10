Safely set free to run wild through the gates of Heaven. All the pain, worry and grief is over, every restless tossing passed and reunited with his adoring parents at last. Sam passed away peacefully at Eventide Nursing Home in Niagara Falls on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the young age of 56. Cherished son of the late Antonietta (2018) and the late Sebastiano (2016) Radice. Loving brother of Mary (Lorenzo) Leone and Josephine (Peter) Malong. Very proud and affectionately known as 'Uncle Sammy' to Juliano (Sharon), Lucas (Adrianna), Quinton and Monet Leone and Samantha, Madeleine and Veronica Malong. A loyal cousin, nephew and friend to so many. He was the baby of the family, a rambunctious little boy full of energy with a zest for life. Sam had a kind and huge heart with a very generous and giving spirit. He faced many hardships in his life but managed to work twenty-six years for General Motors. He had a love for many things, food; his mom's tomato sauce, PB & J sandwiches and pizza and wings from Yanks. Sam also loved to frequent the Casino (spent many a day there) and just loved to randomly surprise his family members and close friends with lottery and scratch tickets. You would often find him watching his beloved "Montreal Canadiens" and above all else, he loved telling jokes and making people laugh while spending time with family and friends. Throughout his short life span, Sam has demonstrated a valiant fight, overcome challenges, celebrated life's ups and downs but ultimately made a difference. We wish to gratefully thank Dr. P. McGarry and all the incredible staff, especially the third and first floor staff (too many to mention) at the Eventide Nursing Home for their most dedicated and kind and devoted care for Sam, always making sure he was comfortable. Special and heartfelt thanks to Major Renée Clarke for her genuine and compassionate support for our family and Sam, especially during these trying times. Thank you to Ruth Ann and Ed and their amazing staff at Patterson's Funeral Home and Father Paul McNeil, Brooke Bateman and Anthony Scaringi for giving Sam a moving and touching send off to eternal rest... A private family service has taken place at the Patterson Funeral Home chapel along with the Rite of Committal conducted at Fairview Mausoleum. To keep Sam's memory alive, a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church when everyone can be safely reunited. No one knows what the next few months will bring forth during these unprecedented times. Family and friends are asked to check the Patterson Funeral Home website for information to follow. To honour Sam's life and memory, remember him for what he did and follow by his example: Do something nice for someone just because, make someone smile, tell someone a joke or if so desired, a memorial donation can be made to the Salvation Army Eventide Nursing Home or the MS Society or a charity of one's choice
. Walk, Run, Fly, You are free now Love you Xoxo