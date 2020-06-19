SEBASTIAN RANDOLPH - (BAZ) MORRIS
MORRIS - SEBASTIAN RANDOLPH - (BAZ) November 1, 1991-May 28, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Sebastian. Sebastian passed away tragically in Bracebridge at the cottage, that he so loved. Sebastian is survived by his Mother Linda Morris(Ken), his beloved Sister Mackenzie, Connie(Mum), Grandmama Shirley, loving Aunt Cathy, Auntie Bea. Also survived by Cousins Traija, Tralyn, Alex (Kaitlyn) and Avery - who loved him like a brother, Randy Gaul (Godfather). He will be missed by his childhood best-friend Chris Claridge, Uncle Dave & Family, Curt (Irene) & Family, Dawn (Jeff) & Family, Papa (Rose), Nana, Uncle Billy, Cousin Brian and his son Joshua. He will be missed by his good friend Lauren Riihimaki and Family. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends will miss Sebastian dearly. He was the life of any gathering, Sebastian loved adventure and was fulfilling his bucket list. Where he went skydiving with his Father, edge walk on the CN Tower, etc. He lived life to the fullest. Sebastian was a graduate of Niagara College where he studied in the Educational Assistant - Special Needs Support Program. Sebastian is predeceased by his father Charlie, his hero, and Aunt Cheryl, also Grandpa and Nanny Phillips. Our lives will be empty without him. Sebastian lived by the motto of, "If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it, I know I can achieve it!" A celebration of life will be held after covid-19 restrictions are lifted. To be announced at a later date on his Facebook page. Condolences can be emailed to lifeofbaz.2020@gmail.com for the family to read.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.
