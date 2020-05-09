Serena Carolyn BEDELL-VAILLANCOURT
Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there, I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine wild and free. Playing tag with the wind, while I am waiting for thee. It is with broken hearts that the family of Serena announces her peaceful passing in the comfort of her own home on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the early morning, at 41 years of age, after a strong battle with breast cancer. Beloved best friend and soulmate of Donald Vaillancourt. Cherished mother of Kayla & Cody Bedell and Tisha Starr; grandmother of Bella and Beau Vaillancourt. Loved by her fur baby Misty. Serena always had a smile on her face and could brighten up any room. She was thoughtful and loved deeply. She enjoyed her family, time outdoors and her fur babies. In honouring Serena's wishes a private family service has taken place. Memorial donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
