1956 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Carole (nee Larouche). He will be sadly missed by his brother Denis Landry, his brother-in-law Marc Larouche (Karen), sister-in-law Marcy Coldham (Mike) and his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Gaston and Yvette Landry and his brother Noël. In accordance with Serge's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.