Peacefully after a short illness, with family by his side, Sergio passed away a month shy of his 86th birthday. Born in Merlongo, Italy to parents Geremia and Mattea. Survived by his children Donna (Mike) Sabelli and Ron (Claire) Massolin, and his grandchildren Geremy (Kyla) Massolin, Marie (Andrew) Reynolds, Chistopher Sabelli, Alyssa Sabelli and Anthony Massolin. Great-grandpa to Emmett, Penelope, Louisa and Indio. Predeceased by siblings Carmella (Ettore) Frigo and Sante (Irma) Massolin. He will be remembered by nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and Italy. Sergio was a long time proprieter of SERGES TACK SHOP, and could always be found at the local racetrack. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave, Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2 - 4 P.M. and 7 -9 p.m at Benner Funeral Services. Please be aware that due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Home capacity is 30% and if maximum occupancy is reached you may be asked to wait. In memory of Sergio, those who wish may donate to the Fort Erie SPCA. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca