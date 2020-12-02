1/
Seweryna URAMOWSKI
Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, 90 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Frank and son John. Survived by her loving family: son Jack, daughter-in-law Amy, grandsons Jared and Andrew and her cat Lala. Special thanks for all the care and kindness bestowed on Seweryna by Dr. Ali Qamar, Dr. Mary Thomas, Staff at Villa De Rose, Welland Hospital ER and 6th floor. Due to Covid-19 there was no visitation and a private family burial has taken place. If so desired donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
