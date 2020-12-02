Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, 90 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Frank and son John. Survived by her loving family: son Jack, daughter-in-law Amy, grandsons Jared and Andrew and her cat Lala. Special thanks for all the care and kindness bestowed on Seweryna by Dr. Ali Qamar, Dr. Mary Thomas, Staff at Villa De Rose, Welland Hospital ER and 6th floor. Due to Covid-19 there was no visitation and a private family burial has taken place. If so desired donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca