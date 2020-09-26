1/1
Shari Lynn WILDER
Shari passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Larry Lutz. Shari will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children, Dean (Ria) and Sarah. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Myles, Kaighlynn, Bryce and Dean III. Cherished daughter of Genie Gunn, and sister Michelle Haley (Don) and Sheila Bailey (Mark). Shari's best friends Rachel Lutz and Sarah Lutz will deeply miss her. Fondly remembered by the Kingsway 5 Pin Bowlers Association as secretary and Bingo Coordinator, where she served both for 18 years. Donations to the Diabetes Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
