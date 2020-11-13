1/2
Sharon Ann (Teal) KOABEL
Of Port Colborne passed away with her family at her side at the Port Colborne General Hospital on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving wife of Donald Koabel, dear mother of Chris (Tracey) Koabel and Mike (Dana) Koabel both of Port Colborne, dear grandmother of Emma, Camryn and Jaxon. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Stuart and Martha Teal. Special thanks to the nurses and PSW's at the Port Colborne General Hospital and the Welland County General Hospitals. Sharon would like to thank all of the friends she made while in the hospital especially Jerrie. As per Sharon's request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit c/o McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 13, 2020.
