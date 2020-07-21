1/1
Sharon Ann LAPRAIRIE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon on July 19, 2020 at Hospice Niagara, at the age of 64. Mother of Michelle (Lucus), nana of Cheyenne and Ocean. Predeceased by parents Raymond (1994), Angela (2010) and brother Fr. Francis LaPrairie (2015). Lovingly remembered by her lil sis Michele Turcotte and her Godchildren Rachel and Dylan Matthews. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sharon was a devoted travel agent for many years and enjoyed volunteering with victim services. A service to commemorate the life of Sharon, will be held at Our Lady of the Scapular Church by invitation only. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Hospice Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Sharon you will be missed by so many,you touched a lot of people's hearts that is for sure. Thinking of your family at this difficult time.
Tammy Ferguson
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sharon was a lovely kind soul. She was a proud member of our Catholic Women's League. She enjoyed being a part of our sisterhood at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. May Sharon rest in peace in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. She will be missed.
Carol Grace Lundy
Friend
July 21, 2020
I went to school with Sharon many years ago. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Sheila Naylor
Classmate
July 21, 2020
My deep condolences to the family. Sharon was an amazing person. May she now Rest In Peace
Rosemary Mylchreest
Friend
