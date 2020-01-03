|
Age 76 of Union, Ontario passed away on December 23, 2019. One of 3 children born to Evelyn and Timothy Nelson. Sharon was born on July 29, 1943 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Loving Mother to Kimberley Dawn Raymond and Mark Raymond (son in law). The most amazing Nanny to grandson, Tyler Robert Timothy Raymond. Baby sister to Leonard and Gary Nelson. Beloved friend to many near and far. Sharon Ann Nelson, my Mom, had a way of touching the soul of each person she met. She innately knew what each needed in that moment. A kind word, a listening ear, a gentle smile, a warm hug and usually a giggle or two. This is your legacy Mom. This is our legacy to carry forward. I am so proud to be Sharon Ann Nelson's daughter. Thank you God, for allowing us to call this incredible woman; Mother, Nanny, Auntie and friend. We will carry you with us everyday Mom and until we are together again, we will cherish every moment spent with you. Respecting Mom's wishes, no service will be held at this time.In lieu of flowers or if you would like to donate something on Mom's behalf, please choose a charity that resonates with you. Much love and gratitude to friends and family. (Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.)