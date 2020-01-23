|
|
Suddenly in Thorold on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late "Stu" Cooper (1994). Mother of Shelley and Dalton Hall and the late Dale and Ted Cooper. Loved Nana of Jessica and Cody Irving and great-nana of Archer. Predeceased by a granddaughter Allison, Sharon's parents William and Violet Twaddle and siblings Annette and Gerald. Sharon was very active at Trinity United Church, Thorold. She retired as secretary at Prince of Wales School, Thorold. She was an avid sports fan and loved gardening. She will be sadly missed by her beloved pet Zoe. A Private Family Funeral Service was held at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Trinity United Church, Thorold.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020