1947 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sharon Cline (nee Ingram) on the 27th day of November with her family at her side. Loving mother to daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Brian Ribic and beloved "Abba'" to grandchildren Andrew and Isla. Cherished sister to siblings Lorraine and Bill Hoculik, Murray Ingram, Gail Wosly and Nancy Ingram. Pre-deceased by her parents Harry and Doreen Ingram, sister Linda Journeay and brother Ronnie Ingram. Caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her crazy sense of humour, her love of shopping and her addiction to Ginger Ale. She spent her career teaching for the Niagara Catholic School Board and enjoyed her retirement reading, shopping and dancing during Happy Hour at The Orchard's Retirement Residence. Many thanks to all the wonderful nurses and doctors at the St. Catharine's hospital for the past 3 weeks and the staff at The Orchard's for the past 9 years. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, please raise a can of ginger ale to toast Sharon and say good-bye. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Wellspring Niagara or Hospice Niagara would be greatly appreciated. Sharon's family will have a private funeral service on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend. It will be posted on the George Darte web memorial page on Sharon's obituary. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. All family and guests visiting the funeral home must wear a mask. Family and guests will be seated at social distancing requirements of 2 meters upon entering the Ceremony Room.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
