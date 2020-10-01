Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved daughter of Allister and Joyce (nee Arthur) Arbuthnott. Adored wife and best friend of Robert Hancock. Cherished mother of Kelly (Dave), Colin, Erin and Curtis. Sister of Rob, Dave and Bruce. Sharon will be dearly missed by long-time family friends Matthew and Janice Mannering as well by everyone else who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be fondly remembered for her devotion to family and friends, as well as her love of photography, running and travel. A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions to Niagara West Palliative Care Team, 169 Main Street East, Grimsby, L3M 1P3 would be sincerely appreciated.