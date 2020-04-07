|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Bonnie Ruskoff announces her passing on Saturday April 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late John Ruskoff and sister of the late Douglas Lee. Much loved mother of Kevin Scott and Kelly Parlatore and son-in-law, Phil Parlatore. Lovingly adored by her grandchildren Victoria, Domenic, and Philip, and affectionately known as their special 'Munka.' Treasured relationship with Domenico and Elena Parlatore who welcomed her into their home and their family. She will also be missed by a special group of friends who continued to be by her side during some difficult times (Linda, Jim, Carrie, Janet and Gloria, to name a few). Lovingly cared for by staff at Millennium Trail Manor; those in health care cannot be thanked enough for their service, compassion, empathy, and dignity. Bonnie spent many years in education working for the District School Board of Niagara and loved being the caring adult for her students, these too were her children. Bonnie was always known to love going out to eat with family and friends, shopping, visiting her son in Boston, spoiling her grandkids, and telling stories over home-cooked meals at the Parlatore's. She had a heart of gold, compassion beyond belief, a contagious laugh, and sass that kept us all in line. A beautiful soul that will live forever in our hearts and be endlessly missed. Cremation has taken place, followed by an interment at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Bonnie, donations may be made directly to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences or memorial stories can be made at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020