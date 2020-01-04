|
|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon Thompson on December 18, 2019 at the young age of 65. Sharon is survived by her husband and best friend of 40 years, Richard Thompson whom to him was his "Kitten", sister Betty-Ann (Tony), her daughter Betty-Jo, her son Keith (Shereen) (Melinda), Georgia (Kevin) and her grandchildren Ethan, Johnathan, Kiara, Sydney and Cameron. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon's heart was, and remains, with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mom said with her faith in Christ she knows this is not the end and will be waiting for Christ to return to carry her home, knowing she will be in a better place when that day comes. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Kidney Foundation.