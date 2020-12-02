Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late George (2006). Dear daughter of the late Albert and Vera. Beloved sister of the late David and Darlen, Debbie and Jeff, and the late Brian and Margaret. Loving stepmother and friend of Cathy (Bert), and Nancy (Jerry). Caring cousin of Anne and Bill. A good friend of many. As per Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682-0474. An interment to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to Make a Wish or Hospice Niagara would be sincerely appreciated by the family. When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rights on a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me but let me go There are no more tomorrows for us to share. But yesterdays memories will be forever and always there Miss me but let me go. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca