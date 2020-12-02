1/
Sharon (Earwicker) WILLIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late George (2006). Dear daughter of the late Albert and Vera. Beloved sister of the late David and Darlen, Debbie and Jeff, and the late Brian and Margaret. Loving stepmother and friend of Cathy (Bert), and Nancy (Jerry). Caring cousin of Anne and Bill. A good friend of many. As per Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682-0474. An interment to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to Make a Wish or Hospice Niagara would be sincerely appreciated by the family. When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rights on a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me but let me go There are no more tomorrows for us to share. But yesterdays memories will be forever and always there Miss me but let me go. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved