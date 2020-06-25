Shaun MORRIS

Heaven doesn't know what they are receiving but his family and friends know what we lost. After 3 years of battling, Shaun lost his last match. Team Mo would like to send out our gratitude for the help and support over the last 3 years. Shaun is survived by his beloved Skidlet, (Harlynn), his parents Johnny Mo and Mama Mo, his brother and biggest fan Marc and his wife Megowaffle (Meghan), and hero to his niece and nephews, the phenomenal one (Brayden), his first born (Tegyn), Hudsy (Hudson) and Spanky 2.0 (Colt) and of course our sister cousin Alisha and all extended family. We ask you to join us Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for viewings and service to be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines.