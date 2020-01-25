|
Peacefully after a year long battle with Glioblastoma Cancer, at Hospice Niagara on January 16th, 2020 surrounded by friends and his son, Zak, in his 46th year. Shawn, always a devoted single father, leaves behind the love of his life, his son, Zak, aged 8. Zak understands and believes his father's spirit will always be with him for eternity. Shawn was recognized as an artisan and craftsman of live edge wood furniture having been the proprietor of Ruffcut Wood. He ran this business for several years until a few months after his diagnosis when he was physically unable to do so. Shawn was an avid outdoorsman, loved to BBQ and cook. Always a person who loved the summer, camping and water. He enjoyed beach times with Zak and friends. Shawn spent his last few weeks at Hospice Niagara where he received the love, support, respect and above all the finest and best care bestowed on anyone I ever experienced. Much gratitude to the staff and volunteers, specifically: Dr. Kerley, Cathy, Meighan, Dyanne, Tina, Ruth Ann, Shelley, Drew, Sande, Sharon, Frances, Jeff, Lynda, Gerry, Joe, Ann Marie, Liz, Kendra, Chef Patrick, Carol, Chelsea, Debbie, Janice, Jayne, Danielle, Cheryl, Tanis, Barb and Leinah. An immeasurable special thank you to Barb Schlegel and Chase Zalepa for opening their arms and hearts to Shawn and Zak this past year. Both of you have been an amazing source of love and kindness. Sincere appreciation for everything you have done and continue to do. Thank you to the multitude of Shawn's friends who visited and supported him during his stay at Hospice Niagara. He was truly overwhelmed by each and every kindness extended to him. Many stories remem- brances and laughs were enjoyed. He will be missed by all his friends and son. Dr. Torres and neuro oncology staff at Juravinski Cancer Center were no less than extraordinary. Appreciation for all your determined efforts while Shawn was under your care. Special mention to a great friend "Lee Lee" (Lee Maclean) for all the help and support you provided Shawn since day one, also Audra Mayers (Burjoski) and Barbara Ziegler for being by his side during his final days. The world needs more people like you ladies. You provided the emotional support and love Shawn deserved. Survived by his parents, John and Sonia, and his sister, Michelle. There's a "Go Fund Me Page" and trust fund for Shawn's son Zak. Thank you in advance for your consideration of this worthy cause. You can find it here:gofundme.com/f/In-Memoriam-Shawn-Ippel-for-his-8-year-old-son-Zak At Shawn's request cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life and will take place at a later date, which will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020