More Obituaries for Shawn Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Allan Norton

Shawn Allan Norton Obituary
It's with deep sadness that Shawn Allan passed away at the age of 40 at WCGH on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle. He is survived by wife Sarah Hines, mother Joanne (Mole), brother Paul (Holly) and children Grace, Bryden, Olivia, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Wesley and granddaughter Iris. Uncle to Mackenzie, Chloe, Presley, Allaria, Michael, Raven and Reesen, mother-in-law Elizabeth Hines a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Shawn will be remembered by his ability to make people smile and his great sense of humor and his big heart. Welland Funeral Home, 827 East Main Street, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations are greatly appreciated to Diabetes Canada For online condolences and donations please visit the website at: www.wellandfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020
