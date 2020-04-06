|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 1, 2020 in his 65th year. Much loved son of Ruth McQuade and the late Thomas Henry McQuade of Niagara Falls. Beloved husband of Louise Hickey, children Jack & Nyla. Much loved father of Andrew McQuade (Emily) and Shane McQuade. Dearly loved and admired by his sister Colleen and brother Dwayne. Missed also by nephews Jonathan and Joseph McQuade. Cherished Grandfather of Claire, AJ and Lily McQuade. Missed also by his many and dear friends. Thank You to all who cared for Shawn along his journey, and a much heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful medical and support professionals who helped him. Please hoist a beer for Shawn now and we will gather for a celebration when possible in the future. www.williamsfuneralservices.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020