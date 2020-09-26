It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother Sheila Murdock at the St. Catharines General on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in her 65th year. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband of 22 years, Robert "Bob" Beach. Her children Kristin Martin, Alicia (Malcolm) Martin. Pre-deceased by parents Earnest and Irva Murdock of Bentinck Township. She will be missed by her loving sister Polly Murdock and beloved brother Glenn Murdock. Survived by her loving Aunt Alice (Garnet) Schenk. Cousins Peg (Tim) Chadder and their children, Michaela and Nicolas, Jan (Aaron) Schenk. Along with family, Heather (Kevin) Bowser, nephew Sean (Hayley) and niece Nicole. Jeanette (Dave) Arthur, Dave (LeeAnn) Martin. Sheila will be remembered as being a kind and loving person whose passions could be found on the golf course and her recent found hobby pickle ball. It was her love for horses, and country music that lead her to her soulmate and best friend Bob. Together they built memories while exploring the world such as their recent trips to Alaska and Nashville. Loving mother to both Kristin and Alicia, together they embraced the lasting memories of their mother-daughter vacation to Hawaii, New York, and golf trips in Ellicottville. Visitation will be held at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers dontions to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Sheila's family. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com