Sheila Marie Macpherson
Suddenly, on November 17, 2020 at the age of 87, in St Catharines. Beloved wife of Ian, loving mom of Laurie Bradley, Doug (predeceased), Sue O'Sullivan and Alison (John Nagy). Proud Grandma to Lindsay Trudel (Tyler), Amanda O'Sullivan and Shuana Bradley, and great-grandma to Alexis, Elliot and Isla (Trudel), who she treasured so much. She was also predeceased by sons-in-law Mark O'Sullivan and Terry Bradley, and grandson Ryan Bradley. Sheila will also be missed by sister Judy Kwarciak (Richard). Family and friends will remember her as determined and resilent, kind, compassionate and generous. Our love for her lives on.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 21, 2020.
