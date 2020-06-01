Sheila SCIARRA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully after natural causes on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Louis (2003). Loving mother of David (Georgia), Michael (Valerie), Kathryn (Wayne) McMahon. Dear grandmother of David (Raja) McMahon, Karen McMahon, Bruce (Rachel) McMahon, Lori (Pat) Charrois, Michael (Alison) Sciarra, Kristin (Wayne) Olsen. Great-grandmother of Simon Sciarra, Cecilia Sciarra, Calvin Sciarra, Ella Charrois, Chase McMahon. Predeceased by grandson Danny (1995) and brother David (Brenda) Sansford. Sheila was a member of The Decews Falls Womens Institute and The Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Branch 17 (Thorold). Special thanks to the staff at Lundy's Manor and the staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Parkinson's Society, Multiple Sclerosis or Muscular Dystrophy would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved