Peacefully after natural causes on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Louis (2003). Loving mother of David (Georgia), Michael (Valerie), Kathryn (Wayne) McMahon. Dear grandmother of David (Raja) McMahon, Karen McMahon, Bruce (Rachel) McMahon, Lori (Pat) Charrois, Michael (Alison) Sciarra, Kristin (Wayne) Olsen. Great-grandmother of Simon Sciarra, Cecilia Sciarra, Calvin Sciarra, Ella Charrois, Chase McMahon. Predeceased by grandson Danny (1995) and brother David (Brenda) Sansford. Sheila was a member of The Decews Falls Womens Institute and The Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Branch 17 (Thorold). Special thanks to the staff at Lundy's Manor and the staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Parkinson's Society, Multiple Sclerosis or Muscular Dystrophy would be appreciated by the family.



