In his 92nd year, passed peacefully the morning of February 29, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital. Born on Portapiquie Mountain, Nova Scotia, Sheldon was one of eight children. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie and all seven of his siblings, Sheldon was a proud and loving father his daughters Linda Hassim, Debbie Delvecchio, Judy (John) Pula and son Roger (Sharon) and was known as "Grandpi" to his grandchildren Heather (Sara), Donna (Troy), Brian (Shelley), Andrea (Chris), Sarah (Louis) and Daniel and his great-grandchildren Nathan, Grace and Sydney. We are sure Sheldon's sons-in-law Harvey Hassim and George Delvecchio, with whom he shared deep connections, were waiting at the pearly gates for him with golf clubs and beers. He was known as Uncle Shel to numerous nieces and nephews. Sheldon was known for his joyful and boisterous laugh and could always be counted on for a joke or witty comment. He proudly let people know that he was a steelworker, having worked for Foster Wheeler for over 40 years and that 'back in the day' he was a dancing machine! He loved his Toronto Maple Leafs and generally halfway through a season, he'd be saying "Well there's always next year!" A lover of animals and people alike, Sheldon shared a special bond with his cats Gus and Goose, while his grand-dog Gordon followed him to heaven the evening of Sheldon's passing, there is peace in knowing they are together. As per Sheldon's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will receive guests at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Highway on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with a service at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by refreshments. As an expression of sympathy, and in keeping with Sheldon's kind and giving spirit, please feel free to make donations to any local charity of your choice.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020