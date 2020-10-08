Sheri passed away peacefully at GNGH at the age of 53 after a short battle with cancer and surrounded with love of family and friends. She is survived by her mother Donna Brown, her husband Keith Craig and her stepdaughters Sabrina and Stacey. Sheri will be missed by many friends, she truly was a very special person to so many. Sheri was an immensely organized and experienced law clerk for 32 years. She had many hobbies, including making jewelry, painting, trips on the motorcycle, organizing events, but her favourite activity was dog training with her best 4 footed friend, Papi who is also missing her very much. We would like to thank Cindy and everyone at the LHIN, Dr Russel and Carly at The Niagara Medical Group, everyone at the Walker Cancer Centre and everyone at GNGH in Niagara Falls. Sheri's favourite quote was, "I'm on the road to Shambala!" she has found her way there. Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at Benner Funeral Services, on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Those who wish to attend must call the funeral home (905)871-0444, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to book a time slot. Only those with reserved time slots will be allowed entrance into the funeral home. Masks are required and must be worn while inside the building. If desired, donations in memory of Sheri can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers and would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca