Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 63. Predeceased by his loving spouse Carol Miller (March 2019). Cherished stepfather of Kayla McIntee. Dear brother of Randy, David, Deborah and Timothy. Sherman was a proud member of the Canadian Union of Skilled Workers and was most recently was employed by Hydro One. He could always be found blaring classic rock music and tinkering with his vehicles, big and small. He will be fondly remembered for his enjoyment of a nice cold beer on the cottage deck, and loved a good nap with his dog by his side. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday November 11th from 5 until 8 pm. In honour of Sherman's memory, donations made to either the Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center) or the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com