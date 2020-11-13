1/
Sherman Tredwell
{ "" }
In memory of Sherman Tredwell, we would like to express our gratitude for the beautiful floral tributes and messages of condolences and inspiration. To his work friends and our school friends from the past, May God Bless All Of You. Sincerely, The Tredwell Family

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Guest Book

November 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Tredwell family.
Many, many years have past since high school. We were all good friends and have happy memories from days long past.
Sherman (Spike & I) were in the same classes & use to play the game “battleships” after school on his way home. Innocent fun & laughs..... the good old days.
Funny how some people & moments in time you never forget.... As you all have a life time to cherish and hold on too.
I’d like to share; the anguish of loosing a sibling at any age is profound, but please know the sadness will eventually lessen with each passing year.
Thoughts and Prayers
Jill (Corney) Sutherland
Jill (Corney) Sutherland
Classmate
November 7, 2020
Condolences to the Tredwell family
Grant Cooper
Friend
November 6, 2020
It was great working with Sherman at Niagara Electric/Enercon. He had a great sense of humour.
Mike Wilson
Coworker
