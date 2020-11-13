My sincere condolences to the Tredwell family.

Many, many years have past since high school. We were all good friends and have happy memories from days long past.

Sherman (Spike & I) were in the same classes & use to play the game “battleships” after school on his way home. Innocent fun & laughs..... the good old days.

Funny how some people & moments in time you never forget.... As you all have a life time to cherish and hold on too.

I’d like to share; the anguish of loosing a sibling at any age is profound, but please know the sadness will eventually lessen with each passing year.

Thoughts and Prayers

Jill (Corney) Sutherland



Classmate