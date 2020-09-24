1/1
Sherri (Gillow) PAHOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sherri Pahowski (Gillow) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 55. Another beautiful Angel has earned her wings. Devoted and beloved wife of Todd Gillow and cherished mother of Russell Gillow (Samantha Nauta). Dear sister of Veronica (Ronnie) and Bert Merwitz, Jo-Ann and Ed Tronko, Louise Zomok, Carolyn and Fred Fox, Tom and Cheryl Pahowski, Tammy Pahowski and sister-in-law Barbara Pahowski. Survived by her in-laws Jack and Sophie Gillow and Sandra Gillow, sister-in-law Karen and John Koeman. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mom Doris (1996), dad John (2000), sister Pat DeRuiter (2003), brother John (2000) and sister Terri (1997). She was employed by the DSBN for 35 years. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to her long time best friend Sonia Gamsby-Leggett for her constant support and daily visits to the hospital. The massages were an added bonus. Thanks to Dr. J. Giesbrecht and the staff of the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Dr. K. Scher and the staff on the second floor of the Port Colborne Hospital for their support. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In honouring Sherri's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. There will be a private family graveside committal service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or a charity of choice. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved