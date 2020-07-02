1/1
Sherry (Teggart) Di Fruscia
In the comfort of her home, with her family surrounding her following a tough battle, Sherry passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony for 30 years. Dedicated Mom to Alisa, Anthony and Adam, and fur baby Zoey. Devoted daughter to Yvonne (and the late John) Teggart and Carmine (and the late Anna) DiFruscia. Loving sister to John "JJ" (Brittney), and sister in law to Rosa and Silvana. Dearest Aunt to Melissa, Nicholas (Montanna), Andrew, Jordan (Victoria), Finlay, Sawyer and Beck. Great Aunt to Aiden, Olivia, Sienna, Ari, Bradley and Lucas. Sherry will be happily remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family members. Friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold, on Monday July 6, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M., and on Tuesday, July 7 from 2:00 -4:00 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 4:00 P.M. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring and wear a mask. If desired, donations in Sherry's memory may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com Special Thanks to Nurse Jan for all her care and support.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

