It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Andrews (nee Lloyd) on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Maple Park Lodge in Fort Erie Ontario. A resident of Port Colborne for 66 years. Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband William (Bill) in 2013. She is survived by her two daughters, Judy (Jerry Attard) and Susan (Jerry Smits), four grandchildren, Amy Smits-Courage (Joe), Johnny Smits (Cory), Michael Attard (Jenifer) and Anthony Attard. She will always be remembered by her four great-grandchildren, Evva and Fisher Courage, and Myah and Emma Attard, her youngest sister Nancy Manns, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and church family. Shirley was loved by all who knew her and her sweet, kind and compassionate nature were gifts she used to serve her Lord and Saviour. She was a long-time member of Port Colborne Baptist Church. She loved her home and family above all else, whether through her cooking, baking and sewing or her hugs, long chats and pots of tea. Her sense of humour and need to help others made her a loved member of her Maple Park family. We wish to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Scher and the wonderful staff at Maple Park Lodge, but words cannot convey our gratitude for the outstanding care and compassion given to Mom over the past two years. The Andrews family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. To RSVP a visitation time, please click on the RSVP Visitation tab on Shirley's condolence page or call the funeral home at 905-834-4833 for assistance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30 percent building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A private family service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Davidson Chapel at 11:00 a.m. To view the funeral service, click on Funeral Webcast tab on Shirley's condolence page. Burial will follow at Overholt Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Port Colborne Baptist Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
"Well done my good and faithful servant"