Shirley Ann (Lobsinger) HASSIM
Passed away peacefully at Tufford Nursing Home on Monday, July 20, 2020 in her 89th year. Dear spouse of Bud Cunningham. Loving and devoted Mom of Bill (Jane) Hassim and Patti (Kevin) Hassim. Cherished Nan to Chris (Stephanie), Stephanie (Chris), Greg (Stefania), Matt, Nicki and Kurtis. Predeceased by her grandson Ryan. Also survived by her eight great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Kathryn (Rick) Loucks and predeceased by sister Marilyn (Joe) Mewett. Special Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Shirley was well known to many through her time spent working at Laura Secord Candy at the Pen Center. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, 2 Regent Street Thorold. A private family Funeral Liturgy Outside of Liturgy will follow. Private Rite of Committal Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Funeral Mass must bring and wear a mask. If desired, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences can be left at Bocchinfusofh.com. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Tufford Nursing Home for their compassionate care and support through these many years.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
July 23, 2020
Sending our love and prayers of support during this difficult time. Big hugs to all of you. Betty, Bill, Derek, Jennifer Spry
Betty Spry
Friend
