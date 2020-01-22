|
Shirley Ann Laurie age 82, of Lewiston formerly of Niagara Falls Ontario Canada and wife of Robert E. Laurie entered into rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 at home in Lewiston. Shirley was born on April 15, 1937 in Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada. She is the daughter of the late William and the late Hazel (Strange) Sarginson. Shirley graduated from NFCVI in Niagara Falls Ontario and went on to attend Kelly Business School. She married Robert E. Laurie on September 30, 1961 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Canada. She and Bob were inseparable. Shirley was employed by Moore Business Forms in Grand Island, NY as a Executive Secretary where she retired after 28 years. Shirley was an avid gardener and her and Robert were members of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Pekin. She is survived by her husband Robert, several nieces and nephews and a sister in law Dorothy (Late Vincent) Chiaravalle. She is predeceased by her sister Betty Marie Brown. She also had many dear neighbors as an extension of her family. NO PRIOR VISITIATION OR SERVICES WILL BE HELD. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Lewiston, NY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020