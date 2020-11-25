Shirley finally found peace after a valiant struggle with dementia. She passed away at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland, Ontario, on November 20, 2020, at the age of 89, and in the presence of her youngest son John. She was the proud mother and advisor to her four sons, Brian (Cindy), Rob (Kelly), Wayne (Leslie), and John (Jo-Ann). She cared quietly and deeply for her 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Taylor, Jennifer, Jillian, Maggie, Sydney, Max, Scott, Steven, Annie, and Sadie. She will be missed by 7 great-grandchildren. Shirley is predeceased by her parents Sidney and Margaret Anne Brookson, brothers Gordon Brookson and Robert Brookson, and her sister Verna Whitfield. Shirley lived all of her life in St. Catharines, Ontario. The majority of her younger years were spent helping her family run and maintain the activities at Lakeside Park, which was owned by her father Sid. Always energetic and willing to try anything, Shirley had a long list of passions and activities she pursued throughout her life. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, a competitive skater, loved to dance, and as she liked to constantly remind her sons, was the best rower in the family. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a member of the first women's crew to row for the St. Catharines Rowing Club. The family would like to thank the support staff and nurses at the United Mennonite Home for their kindness and compassion in caring for Shirley, particularly during these difficult times. We will be eternally grateful. Due to restrictions related to Covid-19, Shirley's remains will be cremated and her ashes saved until the restrictions are lifted. A family celebration of her life will then take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Mennonite Home in Vineland, Ontario, or to a charity of your choice
.