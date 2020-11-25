1/1
Shirley Anne Dick
1931-02-13 - 2020-11-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley finally found peace after a valiant struggle with dementia. She passed away at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland, Ontario, on November 20, 2020, at the age of 89, and in the presence of her youngest son John. She was the proud mother and advisor to her four sons, Brian (Cindy), Rob (Kelly), Wayne (Leslie), and John (Jo-Ann). She cared quietly and deeply for her 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Taylor, Jennifer, Jillian, Maggie, Sydney, Max, Scott, Steven, Annie, and Sadie. She will be missed by 7 great-grandchildren. Shirley is predeceased by her parents Sidney and Margaret Anne Brookson, brothers Gordon Brookson and Robert Brookson, and her sister Verna Whitfield. Shirley lived all of her life in St. Catharines, Ontario. The majority of her younger years were spent helping her family run and maintain the activities at Lakeside Park, which was owned by her father Sid. Always energetic and willing to try anything, Shirley had a long list of passions and activities she pursued throughout her life. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, a competitive skater, loved to dance, and as she liked to constantly remind her sons, was the best rower in the family. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a member of the first women's crew to row for the St. Catharines Rowing Club. The family would like to thank the support staff and nurses at the United Mennonite Home for their kindness and compassion in caring for Shirley, particularly during these difficult times. We will be eternally grateful. Due to restrictions related to Covid-19, Shirley's remains will be cremated and her ashes saved until the restrictions are lifted. A family celebration of her life will then take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Mennonite Home in Vineland, Ontario, or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved