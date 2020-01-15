|
|
At home after a brief battle with cancer and surrounded by her loving family in her 82nd year. Beloved wife and best friend of Kenneth of 61 plus years. Dearest mother of Kevin (Heidi), Kerry (Ann) and Kenda (John) Marr. Beloved and cherished grandmother of Amanda and Alicia Fidler, Ardina Lever (Elijah), Michael (Casey) Fidler, Daniel (Vanessa) Marr and Jordan (Kayla) Fidler. Great-grandmother of Bryson and Nash Lever and Bennett Marr. Dear sister of Arden (Helen) Hill. Predeceased by parents Wilfred, Amanda Hill and Elijah Lever. Visitation Friday, January 17th at Williams Funeral Home, 722 Ridge Rd N, Ridgeway, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral at Faith Reformed Church, Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m., 3605 Black Creek Rd, Stevensville. Burial at Bertie BIC Cemetery Church Rd, Stevensville. Reception to follow at Faith Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bertie Church.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020