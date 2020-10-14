1/1
Shirley Eileen Kallies
1926-06-17 - 2020-10-02
It is with a great sense of loss and sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandma and great-grandma on Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Kallies. Loving mother to Lesley (Ted) De Young , Denis (Sandra) Kallies, Glenn Kallies, Wayne (Kim) Kallies and Elaine Rymer. Proud Grandma to Melissa (Tyler) Elyea. Michael De Young, Kevin (Michaella) Kallies, Jeffery (Lindsay) Kallies, Michelle Kallies and Crystal Blair. Cherished great-grandma to Aavah & KIngston Nellis, Kinsie & Coral De Young, Riley, Owen, Payton & Landon Kallies, Ryder & Avery Kallies and Isla & Arlo Elyea. Fondly remembered by In-laws Jacquie Kallies, Fred Smythe and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Olive Taylor and Beverly Smythe and by in-laws Bill Taylor, Phyllis & Ernie Peever, and Sterling & Wilma Kallies. We are forever grateful to the caring PSW’s and nursing staff from ParaMed and Care Partners who made Shirley’s wish to remain and be cared for at home a reality. Shirley was a retiree of Brock University and a member of the Silver Spire United Church Always ready to help those in need, Shirley’s longevity and resilience inspired us and reinforced the meaning of courageousness and strength in the face of adversity. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid concerns a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
