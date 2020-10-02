Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Meadows of Dorchester, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late William Spears. Loving mother of Joanne Patterson, Donna Becker (Harry), Karen Telford (David) and Bill Spears (Jackie). Adored grandmother of Catherine, Joel (Nick), Lucas (Taylor), Elissa, Seth, Hannah, Kayla (Aaron) Jessica (Ryan), and Samantha (Tony). Great grandmother of Jayden, Mason, Mya, Emily, Remi, and Beau. Predeceased by granddaughter Jennifer and great grandson Ryan. A special thank you to all the staff at Meadows of Dorchester and Dr. Hu. A private family graveside service will be held. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com