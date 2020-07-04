1/1
Shirley Helen McNeill
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Helen McNeill at Douglas Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 29th in her 95th year. She is now reunited with her loving husband Don (1983). Predeceased by her parents Curtis and Gladys Hanes. Loving sister to Marlene Cruickshank. Loving mother to Brian Hanes, Kevin (Cathy) McNeill, Keith (Carrie) McNeill, Kim (Ron) Belanger. She had many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital, Dr. Scher and Bev for the wonderful care they gave her. Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway entrusted with funeral arrangements where a private family service has taken place.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
