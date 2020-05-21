With deep pain in our hearts we wish to announce that on May 17, 2020, Shirley passed away peacefully in her sleep at Queenston Place in Niagara Falls, Ontario. She was 85 years old. Born in Carrot River, Saskatchewan to the late Jack and Ruby Rowan, Shirley came to Niagara Falls in her early teens and lived a full and vibrant life as a member of the community. An employee of the A&P store in Stamford Centre for over 35 years she was a fun loving and pragmatic person having a positive influence on the people she met and sustained a lifetime full of friendships. Shirley loved a game of Cribbage or Euchre and was a challenging competitor winning many games, and Thursday night poker games was a favourite time for her. Her optimism and strength came through her faith, being an active member in the Stamford Presbyterian Church in Niagara Falls. Despite her hectic schedule, family was Shirley's passion and delight. She grew up spending summers and vacations at the summer cottage with family. Most of all Shirley loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well throughout the years. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Ludwig Ottmann, and son Butch Morningstar. She is survived by her children Lynda Bowman (Bruce), Carol Morningstar, David Morningstar (Carol), Bill Morningstar (Terry), Susan Ottmann, daughter-in-law Leslie Morningstar, cousins Lynda Vanderaa, Heather and brother Bob Rowan. Her grandchildren Erica (Alan) Medlar, Nathan (Mandy) Bowman, Rowan (Anna Marie) Bowman, Derek (Vicky) Morningstar, Andrea (Shaun) Clegg, Danielle, Shannon, and Maddison Ottmann-Baker, Kyle & Robyn Morningstar. Gramma "O" will truly be missed with all their hearts. Cherished great-grandchildren Owen and Mya Morningstar, Bryant Medlar, Asher Bowman, Sullivan Tywoniuk, Acelyn and Olivia Bowman. Her nephew Robert Rowan, and nieces Gladys and Linda Rowan, and their mother Grace will miss their visits and phone calls. With much gratitude going to the Queenston Place Retirement staff for all of their support and care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Stamford Presbyterian Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.