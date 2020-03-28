|
|
passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her mother, Inez (Harry) Hanman and sister Mavis (Bruce) Fulsom, and former spouse Ken Burgess. Survived by her sisters Marion McMullen of St. Catharines and Myrna Cullip of Winnipeg and brother Marvin McLean of Truro, NS., as well as sister-in-law Dorothy Burgess of Oakville. Cherished mother of Wanda (David) Legros of London, Wayne (Marla) Burgess of Waterdown, and Ward (Patricia) Burgess of London. Loved by her grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie), Laura, Eric, Melissa (Jordan), Kendra (Deryk), Kyle, Kayleena, and Dario. Cherished Great-grandmother to Owen, Spencer, Austin, Emery, and Emerson. Shirley was an avid sports fan and enjoyed being around family and friends. She donated her body to Schulich Medicine at Western University with cremation and burial to follow in Spring 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery in St. Catharines, Ontario. Special thanks to Dr. Hamilton and the many physicians, nurses, care co-ordinators and PSW's in the Community Palliative team. Donations would be appreciated to the .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020