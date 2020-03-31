|
|
Passed away at Willoughby Manor on Monday December 16, 2019, at the age of 87. Daughter of the late Leonard and Alice (nee Beale) Billings. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ivan (2011). Shirley will be remembered by her three children, their spouses and five grandchildren: Brett and his wife Christy of Texas and his children Sterling (Rachael) and Shannon (Tyler Sanders) of Ohio, Bronwyn and her husband Ken Sage of Niagara Falls and their sons Kyle (Sarah Mallory) and Corey (Alicia Giajnorio), and Kevin and his wife Orna of Richmond Hill and their son Logan. Survived by sister-in-law Shirley (the late Ray) Dawes of Brampton. Predeceased by her brother Tom (late Dorothy) Hill of Sussex England, Gladys (late Dennis) Antaya of Toronto, brother George Billings of Stonewall and sister- in- law Earla and her husband Bob Crossman of Tillsonburg. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families along with friends and family in Stonewall Manitoba, Batawa Ontario, Toronto Ontario, Meaford Ontario, Devon and Sussex England and Niagara Falls, Ontario. Mum was a dedicated volunteer leaving memories in the numerous communities that she resided in. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday April 5, 2020 at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Meaford General Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020