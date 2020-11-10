1/1
Shirley M. KING
Shirley passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in her 89th year. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Charlotte (Marty) Gore and Susan (Norm) Roy. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Melanie (Roger) Ripa, Valery Gore and Shane Roy, whom she adored, as well as great-grandsons Elliott Ripa and Shane Roy Jr. Shirley is also survived by her devoted sisters Eileen Winger and Dorothy Sims along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her infant daughter Sharon King, father Merle Winger, mother Velma (Cline) Winger, sisters Leona Winger, Marion Sider, brothers Ross, Kenneth and Lloyd Winger. Mom was the most kind-hearted person, easy to please and grateful for everything in her life. She was a happy and content soul to the very end. A huge heartfelt thank you to all the ladies at Redstacks Retirement Home, Dr. Che, Dr. Scher and the caring staff at Pallative Care - DMH. You all did an amazing job keeping mom well cared for and comfortable. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with funeral arrangements. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions private family services will be held. In memory of Shirley, those who wish may donate to Crystal Ridge Community Church.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
