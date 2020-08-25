1/2
Shirley MACHULLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away with her loving family by her side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020, just shy of her 90th birthday. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Nick (2013), she was the proud and loving mother to Ken(the late Janet), Carol (Don), Lorna (Francis), Kathy (Garry), Bob (Debbie), Ron (Vesna), Debbie (Jim) and Barry. Predeceased by her sons David (1962) and Jeff (2019). Dear sister to Karen, Brian, Marlie, Sharon, Gail, Charlene, John, Vivian, Jerry, and Brian. Predeceased by her brother Tommy and sisters Sylvie and Doreen. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In her younger days she loved country music and was an avid bingo player. Special occasions meant everything to her and she would go all out making her famous cabbage rolls and cinnamon buns. Shirley's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Valley Park Lodge for their care and compassion throughout her stay there. Private arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved