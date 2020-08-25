Shirley MACHULLA

Passed away with her loving family by her side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020, just shy of her 90th birthday. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Nick (2013), she was the proud and loving mother to Ken(the late Janet), Carol (Don), Lorna (Francis), Kathy (Garry), Bob (Debbie), Ron (Vesna), Debbie (Jim) and Barry. Predeceased by her sons David (1962) and Jeff (2019). Dear sister to Karen, Brian, Marlie, Sharon, Gail, Charlene, John, Vivian, Jerry, and Brian. Predeceased by her brother Tommy and sisters Sylvie and Doreen. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In her younger days she loved country music and was an avid bingo player. Special occasions meant everything to her and she would go all out making her famous cabbage rolls and cinnamon buns. Shirley's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Valley Park Lodge for their care and compassion throughout her stay there. Private arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
.