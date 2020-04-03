Home

Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Shirley Mae (Tufts) DEMERS

Shirley Mae (Tufts) DEMERS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Welland ECU on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband Roger Wilford Demers (1989), parents Roy Tufts Sr. and Dorothy Tufts, sister Cora and husband Bill Dekker, brothers Roy and wife MaryLou, Gerry and wife Ruth, Donald and daughter-in-law Patti. Loving mother of Roger Jr. (Beverly), Jeanette (Rod), Sandy (Carl) and Janice (Kevin). Lovingly remembered by her brother Owen and sister-in-law Marguerite Tufts, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, a memorial donation may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Special thanks to Dr. Kundi and the staff of the ECU for their excellent care. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
