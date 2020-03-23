|
|
Peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hospice Niagara in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Joseph (2002). Loving mother of Gary (Kelly Elliott), Robert (Debra), Denis (Kim), Donald, David. Dear grandmother of Michael (Crystal), Jesse (Candice), Kyle (Rhonda), David (Alena), Rebecca, Jocelyne (Jordan), Joel, Breanne (Jeff) Dumont, Danielle (Colton). Great-grandmother of Felix Dumont. Predeceased by parents Adolphus and Margaret Lalonde, brother Jack (Carmel) Lalonde and sisters Joyce (Joseph) Bussey, Lorraine (Basil) Storin. Shirley was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and the CWL A private family service will be held at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Hospice Niagara or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020