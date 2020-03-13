|
|
Died on Wednesday, March 11th, at Gilmore Lodge Home for the Aged in Fort Erie, Ontario in her 86th year. She was born in Birmingham, England and immigrated to Canada in the late 1950s. Shirley is survived by her children Robert, Lorna (Jeff) Moran, and Gail Baglole, and her sister Diane Surage (of Buffalo). She will be missed deeply by her four grandchildren Bailey, Paige, Joshua, and Hannah. Shirley worked as a switchboard operator in England, and in secretarial and clerk positions in Canada before retiring from Canada Border Services in 1999. Shirley is predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Rip) Smith (2017), her parents Howard and Susan Cummins, her sister Sheila, and her son-in-law Kevin Baglole. Family and friends will miss Shirley's love of art and painting, and the times they shared together which brought her much happiness. Shirley's family will greet friends at William's Funeral Home, 722 Ridge Rd N. Ridgeway, Ontario on Sunday afternoon from 2 - 4 p.m. A celebration of Shirley's life will take place at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 245 Prospect Point Road North, Fort Erie (Ridgeway), Ontario on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Shirley's family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Gilmore Lodge for their care of Shirley over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Alzheimer's Society, St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church Ridgeway, or a .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020