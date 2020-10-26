1/1
Shirley May CHOUINARD
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dearly loved mother on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Ottawa, Ontario she leaves behind her beloved children, John (Lisa) Pauline, David (Lori) Lorraine (Patrick) Robert, Shirleyanne, predeceased by Rick and Rosemary. Loved dearly by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by her two devoted cats. As per Shirley's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Cudney Funeral Home, Welland, Ontario. Memorial donations to Canadian Wildlife Federation -www.cwf-fcf.org in memory of Shirley would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
