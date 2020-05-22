Shirley May (Lampman) Nunnamaker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shirley May Nunnamaker (nee Lampman) in her 84th year at SCGH on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm (April 6, 2020). Loving mother and best friend of Lori (Crabtree). Predeceased by sons Randy (2013), David (2016). Mother-in-law of Linda. Beloved Grandmother of Briar (Jason), Travis, Neil (Alexa). Much loved Great Grandmother of Brooklyn, Elliot, Sloane and Rory. Sadly missed by her fur baby Abby. Sister to Gordon, Roy and Sharon, Joan and Mike Zajac, Sharon Hoffman, Doug and Martha and Ralph Lampman. Aunt Shirley to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Art and Della Lampman, and their sons Don, Gary and Jim. Shirley and Mac were married 66 years and resided in Jordan Station. She worked side by side with her husband Mac on their farm and always had a smile to greet customers at their fruit stand. Shirley enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling for 30 years and sports. Coaching girls baseball and scorekeeper for Jordan Lions Baseball teams. Shirley and her mother enjoyed many years having fun together playing bingo. The family would like to thank Dr. Lepp and her PSWS for their attentive care and compassion. Due to Co-Vid-19, a private funeral and interment will be held at Lanes Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved