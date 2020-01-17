|
Passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord with family by her side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving wife and best friend of Len for 44 years. Loving and loyal mom, confidant and friend to Robin (Chad) Bigger. Proud and devoted Nana to Harley (Leesha), Brandon, AJ, and Emma. Shirley was the beloved sister to Julia (Barry) Denning, Sam (Peggy) Cooper, Sally (Bryan) Hill and sister-in-law to Sylvia Bosch, Maurice (Shirley), Jack (Cathy), Jacqueline (Gerald) Carter, Loriena (Grant) Forsythe, Francis (Diane), and Susan (Rick) Rogers. Special loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Sam and Nita Cooper, her siblings-in-laws Don, Bob, Alfred and Darlene. Shirley and Len were foster parents to over 100 children through Family and Children Services for over 30 years. A special thank you to all of the amazing nurses, doctors and volunteers in the St. Catharines ICU. A special note of appreciation to Nurses Jim, Annie, and Jules and Dr. Tam who helped us through the final days. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Saturday, January 18 from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Brockview Bible Chapel, 326 Pelham Road, St. Catharines on Monday, January 20 at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agapé Valley or Summer Camps at Family & Children's Services Niagara Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020