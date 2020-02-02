|
|
Shirley passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the Late Ralph McInnis. Beloved mom of Rennie (Donna) MacPherson, Donald MacPherson, Liz McCully and Kevin (Lesia) MacPherson. Cherished grandma of Stacy, Leanne, Chad, and Adam (Kaitlin). Shirley was the proud great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Mickey and her daughter Linda. She will be missed by her special furry friend Daffy. In keeping with Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 2, 2020