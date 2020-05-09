New Years Day: It was with broken hearts we had to say goodbye to our beloved mother. Mom passed quickly and peacefully. Although this is quite late, this thank you goes a long way. We so appreciate everything done for mom and ourselves. To Fr. Brian Bevin and Fr. Paul MacNeil, what a beautiful tribute you both gave Mom. She'd be so proud. Dr. Pringle what great care you gave Mom, especially your house call. You put our minds at ease. GNGH for the wonderful care Mom received during her stay. Dan from Haine funeral for all you did, especially Mom looking so peaceful and perfect. To the wonderful pallbearers, exactly who Mom would've picked herself. All the mass cards, donations, food, visits, flowers, etc. was all very much appreciated. To Moms "down home" family in Lancaster, Alexandria, and Pictou Nova Scotia, you were all so wonderful to Mom and she sure loved you all. Thank you. So now Mom is with Dad, Donnie and the rest of her family, it's now their time together. You did it your way Mom and made it to 90 years young. As we approach Mother's Day, for those of you who are lucky enough to have your mom, love her to the fullest, always making her feel special everyday, even just a phone call. There is no return. We appreciate everything done for Mom and ourselves from all our family, extended family and friends too. Love you all, the O'Connor family. Happy Mother's Day to all you ladies and a Heavenly Happy Mother's Day to Mom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store