Shirley O'Connor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New Years Day: It was with broken hearts we had to say goodbye to our beloved mother. Mom passed quickly and peacefully. Although this is quite late, this thank you goes a long way. We so appreciate everything done for mom and ourselves. To Fr. Brian Bevin and Fr. Paul MacNeil, what a beautiful tribute you both gave Mom. She'd be so proud. Dr. Pringle what great care you gave Mom, especially your house call. You put our minds at ease. GNGH for the wonderful care Mom received during her stay. Dan from Haine funeral for all you did, especially Mom looking so peaceful and perfect. To the wonderful pallbearers, exactly who Mom would've picked herself. All the mass cards, donations, food, visits, flowers, etc. was all very much appreciated. To Moms "down home" family in Lancaster, Alexandria, and Pictou Nova Scotia, you were all so wonderful to Mom and she sure loved you all. Thank you. So now Mom is with Dad, Donnie and the rest of her family, it's now their time together. You did it your way Mom and made it to 90 years young. As we approach Mother's Day, for those of you who are lucky enough to have your mom, love her to the fullest, always making her feel special everyday, even just a phone call. There is no return. We appreciate everything done for Mom and ourselves from all our family, extended family and friends too. Love you all, the O'Connor family. Happy Mother's Day to all you ladies and a Heavenly Happy Mother's Day to Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved